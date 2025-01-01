DelonApps

DelonApps

Optimize and innovate with Delon Apps — your 24/7 BPO solution for growth-driven efficiency.

Based in Nigeria, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Leading BPO Company: Delon Apps Delon Apps is a top BPO company strategically located in Boston and Lagos, offering unrivaled business process outsourcing services. Our core focus is on providing HR, payroll, and accounting software solutions that facilitate smoother business operations. As one of the leading BPO providers, we extend our services to 24/7 call center solutions, telesales, and loan recovery, ensuring seamless operations for your business—no matter the hour. ### Comprehensive Outsourcing Services for Your Business Needs Our extensive suite of BPO services encompasses managed IT services and agile transformation strategies, designed to leverage specialized expertise and drive innovation. Delon Apps assists organizations in optimizing business processes and achieving their core competencies effectively. With our ISO-certified team, quality assurance is guaranteed, and our commitment to advanced security measures ensures that your business can operate with peace of mind. Our service provider solutions also include tech upskilling, recruitment, and virtual assistants—tailored to support various industries and enhance productivity. Connect with Delon Apps and discover how we can help improve efficiency and reduce costs. Let us be your partner in achieving business objectives through our reliable and specialized outsourcing services, allowing you to focus on what matters most.

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.