Definme

Definme

Dive into the future—Definme unleashes the power of blockchain for seamless financial operations and more.

Based in United Arab Emirates, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Business Consulting Company Specializing in Blockchain Solutions At Definme, we are your dedicated blockchain software development and consulting company, offering innovative decentralized solutions specifically tailored to address diverse business challenges. As leaders in the consulting industry, our expertise in decentralized system development, including decentralized applications (DApps) and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO), ensures that we provide comprehensive business consulting services that effectively solve problems and streamline operations. Our management consulting approach integrates enterprise blockchain solutions, providing seamless financial operations through decentralized finance (DeFi) development, such as decentralized exchanges (DEX) and DeFi lending platforms. Our consulting services extend to strategic planning and management consulting, where we focus on implementing digital transformation and enhancing operational efficiency for organizations across many industries. The metaverse development services we offer, which cover metaverse application and NFT development, are part of our commitment to future-ready businesses. Leveraging emerging technologies, our project management and risk management services ensure that complex projects are managed with precision, while our smart contract audit services offer unmatched security for blockchain assets across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and more. ### Expertise in Blockchain and Digital Transformation Our team of skilled consultants delivers deep industry insights into blockchain consulting services, helping client organizations harness the power of digital tools and information technology. With an emphasis on regulatory compliance and cost optimization, we assist businesses in maintaining a competitive advantage through strategic integration services. As an independent consultant firm, Definme supports businesses in achieving continuous improvement and increasing revenue by focusing on

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.