Cyber Dacians

Cyber Dacians

Hack-proof your world—connect globally with experts.

Based in Romania, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Leading Cybersecurity Company in San Francisco Cyber Dacians offers top-tier cybersecurity services, specializing in both proactive and reactive approaches to tackle cyber threats effectively. Our cybersecurity company focuses on providing a comprehensive array of services such as endpoint security, identity security, and network security. Our expertise in these areas ensures that your sensitive data and digital assets are well-protected against emerging threats. At Cyber Dacians, we address the critical need for robust cybersecurity solutions. Our services include penetration testing for web apps, mobile apps, and network pentests, meticulously designed to identify and mitigate vulnerabilities. We offer tailored cloud security solutions and security awareness training to ensure businesses stay ahead of potential security threats. Our strategic consulting is invaluable for government agencies and organizations worldwide. ### Expert Cyber Threat Detection and Response Our global team of certified specialists excels in detecting and responding to cyber threats, providing services such as threat intelligence and security operations. With a keen focus on protection and detection, our cybersecurity teams are always ready to secure your digital environments. Whether you require a comprehensive security audit or need to enhance your incident response capabilities, Cyber Dacians is equipped to support your business operations. Proactively manage your cybersecurity posture with our extended detection and response services, and safeguard your organization's infrastructure with our expert guidance. Connect with us today to explore how we can protect your business.

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.