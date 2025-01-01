CTS Multifamily IT Solutions

Smart IT. Stellar tenants. Optimize multifamily properties with CTS Global Tech — nationwide, proactive, and hassle-free.

## Comprehensive IT Services Company for the Multifamily Sector CTS Global Tech is the premier nationwide IT support company serving the multifamily industry, specializing in custom software development and managed IT support. Our exclusive Amenity Assurance™ service offers a comprehensive solution for all your property's technology requirements—ranging from door access systems and camera setups to core network infrastructure and beyond. We excel in simplifying your IT landscape with expert vendor management services, enabling you to concentrate on expanding your portfolio. Our range of services includes business continuity planning, VoIP solutions, and cutting-edge cybersecurity measures to protect your operations. We deliver custom solutions tailored to multifamily residential and student housing developments, ensuring seamless integration of technology across various properties nationwide. With our custom software development services, we focus on aligning our solutions with your specific business processes, utilizing a skilled software development team to meet complex needs. ### Optimize Property Performance with Custom Software Solutions Partnering with CTS Global Tech guarantees optimized property performance and enhances tenant satisfaction. With our enterprise software development services, you can experience superior uptime and proactive IT management. We help you stay ahead of potential disruptions while providing software integration services and business continuity planning to suit your specific business objectives. Choose CTS Global Tech and take charge of your IT spending with our efficient managed IT Department (MID) solution, ensuring a secure and streamlined technology environment through customizable plans tailored for your needs. Our dedicated team offers flexible engagement models, so whether it's developing custom software, cloud development, or ensuring data security, you can rest assured your IT needs are our top priority. Let us help y

