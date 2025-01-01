CsMena

CsMena

Seamless outsourcing for business growth. Elevate operations and exceed goals with top-notch service in Jordan.

Based in Jordan, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Leading BPO Company in Jordan At CsMena, our core offerings include premier business process outsourcing (BPO) services and call center outsourcing across the Gulf Countries, Middle East, and Europe. Since our inception in 2018, we have been strategically positioned in Amman, Jordan, enabling us to provide comprehensive, multilingual BPO services to various sectors, including e-commerce, healthcare, telecommunications, and hospitality. Our seasoned professionals focus on enhancing your business processes through expert contact center management, human resources outsourcing, and content moderation, ensuring seamless business operations. Our success in the business process outsourcing industry is rooted in strong partnerships. We emphasize staff training and utilize cutting-edge technology to help you achieve your business objectives. By aligning our services with your core competencies, we ensure your business goals are not just achieved but surpassed, resulting in a high customer retention rate. Our transparent and trustworthy practices make us a preferred choice among BPO providers. Whether interacting through phone, email, chat, or social media, CsMena stands as your reliable partner in sustainable business growth. Visit our Queen Rania Street office in Amman for dedicated support in advancing your business operations. ### Comprehensive Outsourcing Services for Enhanced Productivity CsMena offers a wide array of BPO services tailored to improve business efficiency and cost efficiency. We leverage specialized expertise to handle your business functions meticulously, allowing you to focus on core aspects of your organization. Our commitment to quality assurance ensures that your outsourcing needs are managed with precision, reducing costs and enhancing productivity. We are equipped to manage both call center and back office functions, delivering a seamless customer experience while ensuring robust security measures. Trust CsMena — a leading BPO vendor — to el

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.