Crowd Academy

Crowd Academy

Launch your dream with experts behind $1.6M in crowdfunding success. Let's make your project fly!

Based in United Kingdom, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Digital Marketing Company — Driving Business Growth with Crowd Academy Crowd Academy is a distinguished digital marketing company recognized for its ability to drive business growth through bespoke crowdfunding strategies. Our expertise in digital marketing sets us apart as we partner with businesses to launch products and secure funding on major platforms like Kickstarter, Indiegogo, Crowdcube, and Seedrs. Our team of seasoned professionals has successfully facilitated campaigns, raising over $1.6 million in various digital media channels, showcasing our commitment to delivering proven results. Driven by a passion for innovation, our founders Alex, Elliot, and Harry merge their extensive knowledge in crowdfunding and ecommerce with robust experience in digital advertising and retail media. As part of the NatWest Accelerator programme, we leverage our corporate banking insights to provide actionable strategies streamlined for business growth and revenue enhancement. Our marketing agency is dedicated to guiding your project from concept to success, ensuring a rewarding customer journey through a comprehensive suite of marketing services tailored to meet your specific business goals. ### Comprehensive Marketing Services and Industry Expertise At Crowd Academy, our digital marketing services are designed to help you stay ahead of the competition. We understand the nuances of search engine optimization, paid media, and digital presence, all crucial elements for achieving your marketing objectives. Our marketing strategies offer maximum impact by optimizing conversion rates, driving sales, and generating qualified leads. Whether through email marketing or content marketing, our goal is to enhance your brand's visibility and drive consistent business growth. Let's discuss how our focused approach can turn your vision into reality—book a consultation with our expert marketing team today to start your journey towards digital marketing success.

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.