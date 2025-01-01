Covio

Covio

Launch and grow your soulful DTC brand with Paris's strategic e-commerce experts.

Based in France, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Expert Digital Marketing Company in Paris Covio is an expert digital marketing company in Paris — your dedicated partner in achieving business growth for DTC brands with soul. With over 8 years of extensive experience, our digital marketing services provide a strategic edge that combines creativity and real results. We specialize in brand strategy, strong branding, web development, analytics, search engine optimization, CRM, and paid media. Our approach is grounded in delivering actionable insights and performance marketing techniques to drive results, focusing on business goals and ensuring maximum impact. Choose Covio for a comprehensive suite of services aimed at increasing your digital presence and optimizing conversion rates. ### SEO and Paid Media for Business Growth We focus on search engine optimization and paid media to enhance your brand's visibility and drive qualified leads. Our team is dedicated to crafting tailored marketing strategies that align with your business objectives. By leveraging retail media and utilizing proprietary technology, we ensure your brand reaches its target audience effectively on major platforms. Whether it's digital advertising or content marketing, our commitment to your success remains our top priority. Connect with Covio to receive a free proposal today, and discover how our marketing agency can help your ecommerce company achieve remarkable growth in the competitive digital landscape.

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.