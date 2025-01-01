Cosumus

Cosumus

Unlock efficiency & growth—book your free session with Cosumus today.

Based in Romania, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Leading Cybersecurity Company for IT Services Cosumus is a premier cybersecurity company, committed to fortifying your business against cyber threats with top-notch cybersecurity services. As a strategic partner in digital IT transformation, we empower businesses to enhance growth through our expert consultancy services. We specialize in securing your digital assets with innovative security solutions, including cloud security, identity security, and endpoint security, ensuring your sensitive data is protected from potential threats. Our comprehensive cybersecurity services encompass threat detection and response, security awareness training, and network security measures designed to safeguard your critical infrastructure. We understand the evolving landscape of cybersecurity threats and utilize advanced security technologies to protect your business operations from emerging threats. Our security operations team is dedicated to staying ahead of possible vulnerabilities and ensuring your data security. ### Effective Cyber Defense Strategies At Cosumus, our cybersecurity solutions include robust threat intelligence and incident response strategies tailored to your business needs. We prioritize infrastructure security and implement multi-factor authentication to enhance security for your organization. In today's cybersecurity industry, it's essential to protect sensitive information, and our experts are equipped to handle complex security threats, ensuring your business remains resilient against successful attacks. Trust in Cosumus to provide the cybersecurity expertise needed to maintain the integrity and safety of your IT infrastructure.

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.