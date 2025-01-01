CoreTechs Solutions

CoreTechs Solutions

Navigate digital healthcare with precision—expert software and web solutions tailored for medical excellence.

Based in Hungary, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Directory Mobile Applications Devs Company At Coretechs Solutions, we excel in delivering mobile app development solutions with a distinct focus on healthcare digitization. Our expertise encompasses mobile application development and custom mobile solutions, tailored to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. From telemedicine solutions to innovative AR/VR development, our mobile app developers leverage cutting-edge technology to create apps that enhance user engagement and healthcare delivery. Our portfolio includes the POTEcho mobile app for course management and the award-winning University of Pécs Medical School website, showcasing our ability to provide exceptional user experiences. ### Mobile App Development Services for Healthcare Our app development process is guided by medical perspectives, ensuring precision-engineered software that seamlessly integrates with third-party diagnostic devices. By developing mobile applications like telemedicine assistants, we enhance remote healthcare delivery on both android and ios platforms. Whether you need native apps for the Apple App Store or cross-platform apps for the Google Play Store, our dedicated team specializes in meeting specific business requirements. With a proven track record in the healthcare sector, we are the mobile app development company you can trust for timely delivery and unparalleled digital solutions. Partner with us to achieve your business goals and gain a competitive edge in the digital healthcare landscape.

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.