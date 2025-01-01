Corecentrix Business Solutions

Corecentrix Business Solutions

Drive growth with a strategic partner — 300% ad returns & $6B in revenue await! Curious? Click now.

Based in United States, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Premier Digital Marketing Company in New York At Corecentrix Business Solutions, we are more than just a digital marketing company in New York — we are your strategic partner in achieving unparalleled business growth. With our extensive expertise in digital marketing, our offerings include search engine optimization, paid media management, and a range of tailored marketing services designed to propel your business to new heights. Our commitment to driving success is evident in the over $6 billion in revenue growth we have generated for clients across diverse industries. Our data-driven methodologies are proven to deliver exceptional results, with a remarkable 300% return on ad spend and a 120% increase in website traffic as tangible outcomes. We specialize in optimizing search engine rankings to enhance your brand’s digital presence and ensure maximum ROI. Our comprehensive suite of services encompasses everything from organic content marketing and paid advertising to advanced IT development solutions, all focused on boosting your business presence and performance online. ### Unmatched Digital Marketing Services Join the ranks of our satisfied clients and experience the Corecentrix difference. With industry-leading certifications and a commitment to providing world-class digital marketing services, we transform your vision into reality. Whether through expert search engine optimization, cutting-edge paid advertising, or custom digital advertising strategies, our team is dedicated to creating actionable insights that translate to real results. Let us help your brand stay ahead in the competitive digital landscape.

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.