KnowledgeBase for LiveChat
Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service
Strategic edge in digital—optimize, engage, and expand with Connecta's expert solutions.
This profile was set up by Text
Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.
At Connecta, we harness the power of digital marketing to elevate your business presence. Our advanced digital marketing services—spanning SEO, paid media, and retail media—are crafted to boost your brand's visibility and drive growth. Our team of experts specializes in building robust e-commerce platforms, empowering your business to achieve new heights. With our ecommerce company expertise and innovative marketing solutions, we guide you through optimizing the customer journey and achieving your business goals.
Connecta is not just another digital marketing agency—it's your strategic partner for growth. Our comprehensive suite of marketing services combines search engine optimization and paid media to deliver unparalleled performance marketing results. We offer actionable insights and tailored strategies to enhance your digital presence, ensuring your brand stays ahead of the competition. Whether you're looking to drive traffic, increase conversion rates, or enhance customer engagement, our team delivers real results that align with your specific business needs.
With Connecta's understanding of traditional marketing and cutting-edge digital advertising techniques, you gain the advantage of experienced industry leaders. Let us support your revenue growth with our proprietary technology and robust marketing strategies. Get in touch for a free proposal and discover how our award-winning digital marketing services can help your business thrive.
Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service
Integrate your LiveChat with Facebook Messenger and have your Facebook and website communication in one place - for free.
Manage your chats with WhatsApp customers in the LiveChat app
Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!
Integrate LiveChat with HelpDesk and manage all customer messages in one place
Turn Telegram into a powerful support, sales, and marketing channel.
Chat with website visitors and increase customer satisfaction.
Convert leads into customers by sending personalized marketing after the chat
Manage your HubSpot CRM contacts while chatting with customers.