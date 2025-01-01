Conexio by Nearsure

Conexio by Nearsure

Elevate growth with Nearsure—custom software, IT outsourcing, and unmatched CRM solutions.

Based in Uruguay, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Digital Strategy Company: Empower Your Business As a leading digital strategy company, Nearsure is dedicated to driving digital transformation and helping clients achieve their strategic business goals. With over 25 years of experience and a robust network of over 2,700 industry experts, we deliver cutting-edge solutions tailored to your specific needs. Our comprehensive consult approach ensures we understand the unique aspects of your business's environment, enabling us to deliver bespoke digital initiatives that align with your strategic objectives. ### Achieve Business Success with Creative Digital Solutions Nearsure's digital strategies are designed to support both large corporations and small businesses in achieving business transformation. Our solutions span custom software development, IT outsourcing, and staff augmentation, focusing on optimizing enterprise platforms and enhancing customer experience solutions. We provide clients with specialized Microsoft and Salesforce CRM integrations to boost efficiency and foster customer satisfaction. As your trusted partner, we ensure every solution aligns with your business model to unlock new business models and growth opportunities. We are committed to understanding your organization and delivering solutions that support your business's digital journey. Our consultants understand your specific needs and deliver results that ensure clients' success and satisfaction. By partnering with Nearsure, you gain access to innovative technology and strategic insights—paving the way to a successful digital future.

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.