CompuData

CompuData

Innovate fearlessly with robust cloud, ERP, and IT solutions from CBIZ CompuData. Your business's competitive edge awaits.

Based in United States, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Premier Cybersecurity Company for IT Services CBIZ CompuData stands as a leader in the cybersecurity industry, offering comprehensive cybersecurity services designed to protect your business from cyber threats. With over 50 years of innovation, our specialized Managed Cloud Services, Managed IT Services, and cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions empower small and midsize businesses to enhance and secure their operations seamlessly. Our Managed Cloud Infrastructure supports business operations with scalable solutions like Azure Virtual Desktop and Sage Cloud Hosting. We also streamline your financial workflows using our Accounting/ERP Solutions, including Sage Intacct and Sage 100 ERP Integrations. Our Managed IT Services cover IT Support and Help Desk, alongside vCIO and Backup and Recovery, ensuring your business infrastructure operates without a hitch. To combat cybersecurity threats, our advanced protection services include Endpoint Detection and Response, threat detection, and Regulatory Compliance to safeguard sensitive data. ### Comprehensive Cyber Threat Protection and Network Security CBIZ CompuData specializes in addressing security threats and protecting digital assets through state-of-the-art cybersecurity services. Our focus on threat detection and network security ensures businesses can operate securely. We provide identity security measures, effective endpoint security, and protection against identity theft. Our approach includes security awareness training and incident response plans to address emerging threats promptly. Stay ahead in the cybersecurity industry with our tailored solutions designed to protect and optimize your business operations. Let us help you maintain robust security and business efficiency.

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.