Comminus

Comminus

Craft intelligent systems; enhance your expertise.

Based in Croatia, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Comminus: Your Leading Custom Software Development Company At Comminus, we excel in delivering custom software development solutions that leverage AI, business intelligence, and data management—turning your data into strategic assets. Based in Zagreb, Croatia and established in 2004, our extensive experience allows us to offer unparalleled custom software development services tailored to meet your specific business needs. We focus on AI implementation, data science, machine learning, and digital transformation, providing comprehensive software development services that drive innovation and efficiency. Our suite of services includes everything from custom software development to advanced data solutions like predictive and cognitive AI. We ensure seamless integration with your existing software architecture, focusing on enhancing your business operations rather than replacing human expertise. Whether you're looking for custom software solutions or enterprise software development services, our software developers are equipped with the domain expertise and tech skills to deliver solutions that align with your business objectives. ### Custom Software and Enterprise Software Development Our custom software development process is designed to address your unique business processes and objectives. We understand that custom software development cost can be a concern; that’s why we offer flexible engagement models that cater to varying project scopes and budgets. Whether you need software integration services or bespoke software, our dedicated team is committed to delivering tailor-made solutions that ensure data integrity and security. By staying ahead of market trends and utilizing cutting-edge technologies, we provide competitive advantages ensuring your business remains a leader in its space. Engage with us to experience the benefits of innovative custom software development.

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.