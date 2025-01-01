Collectcent Digital Media Pvt. Ltd.

Collectcent Digital Media Pvt. Ltd.

Unlock growth with AI-driven adtech — safeguard your brand, dominate markets, optimize effortlessly.

Based in India, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Leading Digital Marketing Company Offering Comprehensive Services At Collectcent, our digital marketing expertise is unmatched, as we excel in adtech and programmatic advertising solutions — designed to accelerate your brand's growth in competitive markets. Our digital marketing agency delivers high-impact services such as search engine optimization and paid media strategies, ensuring your business reaches its full potential. Whether you're interested in CPS affiliate marketing or CPI app install services, our comprehensive suite of solutions appeals to diverse verticals like E-Commerce, Travel, and SaaS, efficiently targeting key markets such as the USA, India, and Europe. Our GDPR-compliant lead generation services secure your company's reputation while our advanced traffic filtering system effectively prevents fraud. By leveraging our robust demand-side platform, we offer precise tracking solutions, customizable dashboards, and real-time data insights to optimize your campaigns. Prioritizing brand safety, our proprietary BrandSecure tool defends against trademark violations and affiliate abuse, guaranteeing maximum impact. ### Proven Digital Marketing Services with Real Results We deliver innovative digital advertising formats, including mobile, desktop, and video, that drive tangible results for your business. Our expert team of over 200 professionals provides 24/7 support, offering data-driven strategies tailored to your business goals and customer journey. Experience award-winning programmatic campaigns, world-class performance marketing, and actionable insights that propel your brand's digital presence and revenue growth. Discover the Collectcent advantage, where digital marketing meets success.

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.