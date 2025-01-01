Colan Infotech Private Limited

Colan Infotech Private Limited

Harness niche tech for business growth—discover Colan Infotech's custom software solutions.

Based in United States, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Leading Custom Software Development Company At Colan Infotech, we specialize in custom software development services that address your distinct business challenges. As a trusted custom software development company, we harness niche technologies such as IoT, AR, ML, and Big Data to ensure you maintain a competitive edge. Our custom software solutions are designed to enhance business operations and meet complex business needs, whether you aim to improve customer engagement with custom Salesforce development or require seamless integration for your enterprise applications. ### Custom Software Services for Business Growth Our dedicated team of over 600 software developers is committed to delivering custom software development solutions that are tailored to your business objectives. We take pride in our robust software development process, ensuring each custom software development project is handled with precision and care. Whether you're interested in blockchain solutions for transparent business processes or looking to implement AI for smarter business operations, our domain expertise and project management skills guarantee results that align with your strategic goals. With more than 2,500 successful projects across sectors like healthcare, real estate, and e-commerce, Colan Infotech is your partner in innovation. Our enterprise software development services include cloud development, software integration services, and intelligent automation—providing the agility your business needs to thrive. Trust our global team located in India, the USA, Canada, and Dubai to deliver solutions that meet your evolving market trends, ensuring your enterprise stays ahead.

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.