## BPO Company: CoDev's Expertise in Business Process Outsourcing CoDev stands out in the competitive world of business process outsourcing by specializing in building elite global teams for software development, support operations, and marketing. As a leader among BPO providers, we ensure your business thrives with measurable results. Clients who partner with CoDev can expect substantial cost savings—up to 70%—and longer team retention, significantly outperforming industry standards. Our expertise in leveraging specialized talent allows businesses to focus on their core competencies while enhancing efficiency and productivity. Our comprehensive BPO services are designed to support your business operations seamlessly. We pride ourselves on our rigorous vetting process, where only 30% of candidates pass, which ensures that you receive top-notch talent tailored to your specific business needs. By outsourcing certain functions like engineering and marketing, organizations can reduce costs while maintaining high-quality output. CoDev's fully managed teams operate from SOC 2-certified offices with 24/7 IT support, guaranteeing unmatched security measures and efficient business processes—even in case of natural disasters. ### Enhance Business Operations with CoDev's BPO Services CoDev's business process outsourcing solutions extend beyond traditional offerings. Our experienced teams in the Philippines and AI-powered marketing teams ensure rapid productivity and seamless integration with your existing processes. As a trusted BPO company, we prioritize business objectives, enabling you to cut costs effectively. Choose CoDev for dedicated US-based account management and proven results across various business functions—engineering, operations, and go-to-market strategies. Whether you're looking to engage offshore outsourcing or prefer the reliability of onshore outsourcing, our solutions are crafted to suit your unique needs. Experience the benefits of partnering with CoD

