CODETIQ

CODETIQ

Custom-built software that adapts to your business—CODETIQ delivers.

Based in Serbia, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## CODETIQ: Leading Custom Software Development Company At CODETIQ, we are committed to delivering custom software solutions specifically tailored to meet your business needs. Our custom software development services are designed to help businesses achieve their unique objectives through innovative solutions and cutting-edge technologies. With expertise in custom software development, our software developers ensure that each project meets the highest standards of quality and efficiency. Whether you require a bespoke software solution or help with enterprise software development, CODETIQ offers extensive IT services covering everything from custom software project management to seamless integration with your existing systems. Our development process incorporates human-centered design principles to ensure that the final product aligns perfectly with your business objectives. We understand the importance of data security and data integrity, implementing robust security measures throughout the software development lifecycle. ### Comprehensive Custom Software Development Services CODETIQ prides itself on its deep industry expertise and dedicated team of professionals who excel at developing custom software. We provide custom software development solutions that are strategically aligned with your business processes and operations. Our flexible engagement models allow us to offer services that are adaptable to the dynamic needs of your business. We also specialize in software integration services and application modernization, ensuring that your enterprise applications remain ahead of market trends. Our services are not limited to just development. We provide comprehensive end-to-end support from concept to delivery, including quality assurance, automated testing, and post-launch support to guarantee the highest level of customer engagement and satisfaction. Whether you are looking to replace legacy systems or implement intelligent automation, CODETIQ is your trusted

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.