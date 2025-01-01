Codes Break Ltd.

Codes Break Ltd.

Tailored IT solutions that drive business growth. Explore our expertise in web, mobile, and custom software development.

Based in Bangladesh, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Top Mobile App Development Company in Bangladesh At Codes Break, our expertise in mobile app development ensures that businesses in Bangladesh and beyond can stay ahead of the curve. As a leading app development company, we provide top-notch mobile app development services—tailored to meet your specific business needs. Our team of skilled mobile app developers is dedicated to offering custom mobile app development solutions that not only meet user expectations but also drive business growth. Our comprehensive app development process ensures the delivery of high-quality mobile applications across multiple platforms, including Android and iOS. We excel in creating both native apps and cross platform apps, providing a competitive edge to businesses by developing mobile applications that engage users and enhance their experience. From the initial app idea to the final deployment in the app store, our focused approach and streamlined processes help ensure timely delivery and exceptional user experiences. ### Expertise in Developing Mobile Applications With a proven track record and over 1,000 successful projects in 24 countries, Codes Break is among the best mobile app development companies in the region. We leverage cutting edge technology and the latest tools to develop apps that cater to a wide range of industry verticals. Our mobile app development solutions are designed to meet diverse business requirements, ensuring that each app is equipped with a compelling user interface and seamless user engagement. Whether it’s hybrid apps, web apps, or enterprise apps, our dedicated team is committed to delivering digital solutions that align with your business goals.

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.