CodeMerx

CodeMerx

Redefine software outsourcing—custom solutions, expert teams, and cutting-edge tech await.

Based in Bulgaria, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## CodeMerx: Leading Directory Mobile Applications Devs Company Discover CodeMerx, a leader in mobile app development services that consistently sets new benchmarks in the digital industry. Our experienced mobile app developers excel at crafting custom mobile app development solutions — tailored specifically for Android and iOS platforms. Utilizing cutting edge technology, we deliver exceptional mobile app experiences that engage users and meet modern business goals. Our app development process is seamless and efficient, designed to cater to a wide range of business needs. From developing mobile applications on both Android and the ios platforms, to creating native apps and cross-platform apps, our team leverages the latest technologies to deliver mobile solutions that align with your strategic objectives. Our commitment to quality ensures that each mobile application development project culminates in a product ready to succeed in the competitive marketplaces of the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. ### Expert App Development Services In the world of mobile app development companies, CodeMerx sets itself apart with a proven track record of timely delivery and innovative app development solutions. We focus on user engagement and exceptional user experiences, harnessing the power of custom mobile solutions to drive business growth. If you're looking for an app development company capable of handling the complexities of mobile devices and various industry verticals, CodeMerx is your ideal partner. Let our dedicated team of mobile developers turn your app idea into a successful reality.

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.