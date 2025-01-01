CodeLink

CodeLink

## Deliver your vision with CodeLink — expert partners in agile software development.

Based in Viet Nam, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Directory Mobile Applications Dev Company Partner with CodeLink, a leader in **mobile app development** services, where your app ideas come to life with precision and creativity. Established in 2016, we've worked alongside both startups and global corporations, delivering a portfolio that includes over 170 successful mobile applications. As a premier **app development company**, we offer comprehensive **mobile app development solutions** across various industries, specializing in **custom mobile app development** and **cross platform apps** for the **android and iOS platforms**. Our approach integrates the entire **app development process**—from ideation to launch—ensuring that every mobile app reflects your unique vision. We pride ourselves on our ability to adapt to emerging technologies, providing robust and **cutting edge technology solutions** that cater to specific **business needs**. Whether it's **native apps**, **hybrid apps**, or leveraging **web technologies**, our **dedicated team** delivers exceptional **user experiences** that consistently engage users. With a focus on timely delivery and cost efficiency, we help businesses achieve their digital transformation goals. ### Boost Your Business with Custom Mobile Solutions At CodeLink, we understand that a successful **mobile application development project** requires a tailored approach. Our **mobile app developers** are experts in creating seamless, high-performance applications that cater to diverse needs. From concept to completion, we manage every aspect of the **app development project**, utilizing the latest tools and methodologies. With a focus on **user engagement** and strategic **business growth**, we build apps that not only meet but exceed user expectations. Explore our comprehensive **mobile app development services** today and see how CodeLink can help your business outperform the competition.

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.