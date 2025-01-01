Codeex

Codeex

Conquer tech frontiers with Codeex: Blockchain brilliance, metaverse marvels, tailored IT mastery.

Based in Armenia, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Directory Mobile Applications Devs Company: Your Gateway to Innovation Codeex excels in mobile app development and is a leading app development company based in Armenia. With a robust portfolio of creating mobile apps for a variety of platforms—be it Android or iOS—our expertise ensures successful and engaging apps that meet diverse business needs. We offer tailored mobile app development services from idea to execution, leveraging the latest technologies to deliver outstanding user experiences. Our team specializes in both native apps and cross platform applications, ensuring compatibility across multiple mobile devices, and providing comprehensive mobile solutions that engage users and meet specific business requirements. ### Comprehensive Mobile App Development Services Our mobile app developers are experienced in the entire app development process, which includes app design, custom mobile app development, and deployment to the Android and iOS platforms. As one of the best mobile app development companies in the region, Codeex offers streamlined processes that reduce development costs and ensure timely delivery of top-tier mobile applications. Whether it's native development, hybrid apps, or cloud-based services, our app developers employ cutting edge technology and web technologies to create apps that not only meet user expectations but also provide exceptional user experiences. Partner with us for your next mobile application development project and achieve your business goals with a dedicated team that understands the nuances of digital solutions.

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.