Codedesign

Codedesign

Data meets creativity. Achieve growth with our innovative digital strategies.

Based in Portugal, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Digital Marketing Company: Codedesign's Expertise in Business Growth At Codedesign, a leading digital marketing company, we specialize in merging creativity with data-driven strategies to fuel measurable business growth. As an award-winning digital marketing agency, with offices in Lisbon, Boston, and Singapore, we offer a comprehensive suite of marketing services. Our expertise combines global insights with local strategies, allowing us to enhance B2B engagement and integrate AI-driven data into your marketing strategies. ### Comprehensive Digital Marketing Solutions Our digital marketing agency is dedicated to helping you achieve your business goals through our commitment to client satisfaction — demonstrated by our impressive 86% retention rate and a recommendation score 76% above the industry average. Whether you're looking to boost sales for your ecommerce company or enhance online visibility, our proven track record with global brands like Nestlé and Velux speaks to our capabilities. We provide effective solutions in search engine optimization, paid media, and performance marketing, ensuring your digital presence stands out across major platforms. By utilizing strategic consulting, content marketing, and paid advertising services, we address your unique business challenges with actionable insights and proven results. As a trusted partner, Codedesign is committed to delivering maximum impact, driving traffic, and increasing conversion rates. Our holistic approach ensures you stay ahead of the competition while meeting your business objectives. Partner with us to achieve exceptional results tailored to your digital marketing needs.

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.