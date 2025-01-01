CodeCoda Ltd.

CodeCoda Ltd.

## Excelling in eCommerce & Software Solutions—Drive success with CodeCoda's global tech expertise.

Based in Bulgaria, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Directory of Leading Mobile App Development Companies At CodeCoda, we excel in mobile app development—crafting custom mobile solutions that cater to the varied needs of businesses globally. Leveraging our proficiency in cutting-edge technology, we deliver mobile applications that engage users and foster business growth. Our team of mobile app developers is adept at working on Android and iOS platforms, ensuring your app development project aligns with your business goals. Our mobile app development services encompass the complete app development process, from conceptualizing the app idea to launching on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. CodeCoda's mobile app development solutions are built with security and scalability in mind, using the latest technologies to provide exceptional user experiences. As an innovative app development company, we address all facets of mobile application development—from native development to hybrid apps—ensuring that our clients' specific business requirements are met. ### App Development Expertise with a Global Presence With offices in Germany, Ireland, the United States, and Bulgaria, CodeCoda is well-positioned to serve businesses worldwide with our proven track record in mobile app development. Our dedicated team of app developers is committed to delivering timely delivery of custom apps tailored to meet the unique user expectations of various industry verticals. Whether you are in need of a streamlined app development process or looking for app development agencies that can create apps that truly stand out, CodeCoda is your trusted partner in achieving exceptional business outcomes.

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.