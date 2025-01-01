CODECart Alliance S.R.L.

CODECart Alliance S.R.L.

Pioneer tech solutions—video, audio, deep learning. Tailored for your vision. Let's collaborate.

Based in Romania, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Custom Software Company: Expert Solutions Tailored for Your Needs At CODEC Art, we excel in custom software development services — turning your vision into innovative software solutions. With our expertise in custom software architecture and platform optimization, we deliver tailored software products designed to meet the unique business needs of our clients. Our Bucharest-based team specializes in video and audio processing, deep learning neural networks, and digital signal processing, crafting cutting-edge custom software tailored specifically for your evolving business operations. ### Comprehensive Custom Software Development Services Whether it's developing custom software or enhancing enterprise software development processes, our custom software development company is committed to enhancing your business processes with bespoke software solutions. Our skilled software developers possess deep industry expertise, enabling us to address complex market trends and business challenges. We offer flexible engagement models and seamless integration with legacy systems to ensure your business objectives are met efficiently. By leveraging our enterprise software development services, clients gain a competitive advantage through intelligent automation and data security. Our custom software development solutions also include robust quality assurance and post-launch support to ensure the longevity and security of your software. Let CODEC Art support your next custom software project with a dedicated team focused on delivering solutions that align with your vision and needs. Contact us today to embark on your custom software development journey, and let's explore how we can elevate your business to new technological heights. Reach us at office@codec-art.com to start your project.

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.