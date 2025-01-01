Close Up Productions

Close Up Productions

Craft films that drive engagement and inspire loyalty.

Based in United Kingdom, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Leading Video Production Company: Close Up Productions At Close Up Productions, we excel in crafting high-quality videos that capture your unique story. As a leading video production company, we deliver engaging video content and marketing videos that drive measurable growth for businesses worldwide. Our comprehensive video production services include creating dynamic social campaigns, insightful corporate videos, and compelling TV commercials, all tailored to your specific marketing goals. With a production team led by award-winning producers, we promise a seamless video production process from pre-production to post-production, ensuring every detail reflects authenticity and creativity. Partner with us to elevate your brand messaging and connect with potential customers. ### Comprehensive Video Production Services Our experienced team is passionate about providing world-class video production services. We focus on every aspect of the video production process, including concept development, filming, and post-production. Catering to various project sizes and industries, we handle everything in-house—from storyboarding to the final cut—offering cost-effective solutions without compromising quality. Whether you're aiming to drive sales, reach new audiences, or enhance brand loyalty, Close Up Productions is committed to supporting your business goals with high-quality, impactful video content.

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.