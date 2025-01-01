CiELO Technologies

CiELO Technologies

Stay secure and agile with top-tier cybersecurity solutions—defend your business with CiELO's cutting-edge expertise.

Based in India, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Leading Cybersecurity Company in India CiELO Technologies stands as a leader in the cybersecurity industry in India, delivering comprehensive IT services and cybersecurity solutions tailored for businesses of all sizes. Our cybersecurity services are designed to protect your digital assets and safeguard your infrastructure from a wide array of cyber threats. With expertise in network security and endpoint security, we ensure your organization remains protected against constant security threats. We offer a holistic approach, covering everything from identity security and vulnerability management to incident response and security awareness training. CiELO Technologies also excels in cloud security services, ensuring that your cloud environments and digital assets are secure against emerging threats. Our solutions include advanced threat detection and response to keep your sensitive information safe from potential breaches. Our partnerships with top security technologies enhance our ability to deliver robust security solutions. ### Comprehensive Cyber Threat Protection At CiELO Technologies, we understand that staying ahead of cyber threats is critical for business operations. Our cyber defense strategies incorporate cutting-edge threat intelligence and security solutions to protect against common cybersecurity threats and identify new vulnerabilities. We focus on application security to secure your software applications and protect sensitive data. Our cybersecurity teams are dedicated to providing security services that ensure the safety of your critical infrastructure and digital identities. Trust CiELO Technologies for reliable protection and proactive cybersecurity solutions—keeping your business secure and competitive in the digital age.

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.