chrum.it

chrum.it

Expert web & mobile solutions—embrace innovation with ChrumIT in Białystok.

Based in Poland, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Directory Mobile App Development Company in Białystok At ChrumIT, we specialize in delivering high-quality mobile app development services—providing businesses in Białystok and beyond with innovative digital solutions. As one of the leading mobile app development companies, our dedicated team of mobile app developers is well-versed in the latest technologies and industry trends. We work closely with clients to craft custom mobile solutions that precisely meet their unique business needs. Our comprehensive app development process ensures that every mobile application is designed to engage users and deliver exceptional user experiences. Whether you're interested in creating native apps, cross-platform apps, or hybrid apps, our expertise spans across Android and iOS platforms. We are skilled in custom mobile app development, using powerful tools like Angular, Ionic, and NativeScript to bring your app idea to life. ### Expert Mobile App Development Solutions ChrumIT excels in providing top-tier mobile app development solutions tailored to various industry verticals. Our proven track record of timely delivery and cutting-edge technology solutions makes us a trusted partner in your mobile application development project. From initial concept to app store deployment, our streamlined processes and commitment to excellence ensure that every app development project is a success. If you're looking for mobile app development services that offer a competitive edge, contact ChrumIT today. We'll collaborate closely to achieve your business goals and create a great app that aligns with your vision.

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.