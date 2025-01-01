CGI Interactive

CGI Interactive

Compelling presentations. Dynamic videos. Engaging events. Let's connect your brand with your audience.

Based in United States, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Unmatched Video Production Company in Boston Looking for a video production company in Boston that delivers high quality videos tailored to your brand's needs? At CGI Interactive, we offer a diverse range of video production services that connect your brand with your audience. Our services include crafting dynamic presentations, marketing videos, and engaging events, ensuring your message resonates wherever it is shared. Located in Westborough, MA, we excel in the entire video production process—from concept development and pre production to post production—making sure your story is told effectively and creatively. ### Expert Video Content Creation for Your Brand At CGI Interactive, we understand the power of video content in reaching new audiences and driving sales. Our experienced production team specializes in producing marketing videos, corporate videos, and explainer videos that align perfectly with your marketing strategy. Each production is handled with precision, utilizing cutting-edge editing software to deliver final cuts in various formats that meet your specific requirements. We are committed to providing world class video production services that support your business goals and enhance your brand messaging. Whether it's social media content, infographics, or virtual events, our proven track record speaks for itself. Collaborate with our in-house production experts today and achieve measurable growth through compelling visuals that captivate viewers and potential customers alike.

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.