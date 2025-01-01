Centuria

Centuria

Achieve mission-critical success with cutting-edge IT and engineering expertise.

Based in Poland, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## IT Services Company: Centuria’s Premier Solutions Centuria stands at the forefront of delivering exceptional IT services, making us the go-to custom software development company for the Federal Government. With a profound focus on custom software development, we leverage our deep industry expertise to deliver solutions that are specifically designed to meet your business needs. Our comprehensive array of custom software development services includes everything from the initial custom software development process to seamless software integration services. Located in Reston, VA, with additional offices in Rochester, NY, Centuria is proud to provide agile software development and innovative solutions that empower clients like the U.S. Air Force. Our dedicated team of software developers ensures project management excellence across all custom software development projects. As a result, we help you navigate the complexities of business processes while maintaining data security and data integrity every step of the way. ### Custom Software Development Solutions for Your Business Needs At Centuria, we understand the importance of delivering custom software solutions that align with your business objectives. Our enterprise software development services are crafted to enhance your business operations through highly specialized, tailor-made software solutions. Unlike off the shelf software, our bespoke software and end-to-end support guarantee a competitive advantage that leads to the success of your business. Choose Centuria for expert software development services—a partnership committed to excellence and customer satisfaction.

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.