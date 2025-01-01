Calitso

Calitso

Boost efficiency and security with expert IT management in Calgary — tailored services without hidden costs.

Based in Canada, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Custom Software Solutions Company Calitso IT excels in delivering comprehensive custom software development services tailored specifically for businesses in Calgary. Our custom software solutions are designed to streamline your business operations and enhance efficiency. As a leading custom software development company, we offer a range of services, including enterprise software development services and software integration services, ensuring that every custom software project aligns with your business objectives. Our team of skilled software developers is dedicated to understanding your unique business needs, enabling us to deliver custom solutions that offer a competitive advantage. By utilizing cutting-edge technologies and human-centered design principles, we navigate the custom software development process — from initial concept through to deployment and post-launch support — with precision and care. Whether you're looking into custom application development or need assistance with cloud development, our expertise provides the flexibility necessary for any project scope. ### Tailored Custom Software Development Services At Calitso IT, our deep industry expertise and agile software development methodologies ensure that every custom software development project meets the highest standards of quality assurance. We leverage our domain expertise to offer innovative solutions that guarantee seamless integration with your existing systems. With our focus on data security and intelligent automation, your enterprise applications are not only efficient but secure. Our dedicated team offers flexible engagement models to accommodate your business processes and constraints, making us your ideal partner for all your custom software development needs.

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.