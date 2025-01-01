California Technical Media Corp.

California Technical Media Corp.

Simplify complexity. Boost growth nationwide with captivating industrial visuals.

Based in United States, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Expert Video Production Company for Unmatched Visual Storytelling At California Technical Media, our video production services transform complex industrial and technical concepts into visual clarity. As an experienced video production company, we cater to a diverse range of industries such as agriculture, consumer electronics, and electric vehicles. Our expertise includes LiDAR and photogrammetry scanning, medical device visuals, and digital twin modeling. Based in Los Angeles, our video production team offers nationwide coverage, ensuring your projects receive the attention they deserve. Our comprehensive services include producing interactive simulators, creating safety training videos, and developing courtroom graphics for litigation support. We excel in all aspects of the video production process — from concept development to post production — offering solutions that range from employee augmentation to document automation. ### Comprehensive Video Production Services With a proven track record in securing grants, winning contracts, and raising investment rounds, we help you drive sales and achieve your business goals through high quality videos. Each production is handled by our skilled crew who ensure your vision is brought to life. Our production company has successfully completed over 1,600 projects with 320 satisfied clients, demonstrating our commitment to delivering exceptional video content. Let us assist you in creating corporate videos and marketing videos that resonate with your audience. Book a meeting today to discuss how our video production solutions can meet and exceed your expectations.

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.