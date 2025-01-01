Calidad Infotech LLP

Calidad Infotech LLP

AI-augmented QA—speed, quality, compliance. Faster testing, smarter outcomes. Discover Calidad Infotech’s edge.

Based in India, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Leading IT Services Company for Custom Software Development Calidad Infotech stands out in the IT services industry with our robust custom software development services. From custom software solutions to comprehensive quality assurance services, we deliver solutions that are meticulously tailored to meet your business objectives. Our software development services include custom software development, enterprise software development services, and seamless software integration services to ensure your business stays ahead of the curve. As a premier custom software development company, we bring extensive domain expertise and deep industry expertise to every project. Our skilled software developers are adept at delivering custom software solutions that streamline business processes, enhance business operations, and leverage cutting-edge technologies. With a focus on agile software development, we ensure a flexible development process that aligns with your specific business needs. ### Comprehensive Software Development Services Our custom software development solutions are crafted to handle complex business requirements. Whether you're facing challenges with legacy systems or need bespoke software to gain a competitive advantage, our dedicated software development team is here to assist. With expertise in both cloud development and enterprise applications, we provide intelligent automation and human-centered design principles to enhance customer engagement. At Calidad Infotech, we pride ourselves on our ability to offer flexible engagement models, ensuring your custom software project is delivered on time and within budget. Our quality assurance services guarantee data security and data integrity, reducing the cost and accelerating delivery. Partner with us to experience innovative solutions that enhance your software architecture and achieve your business goals. Whether you opt for shelf software or tailor-made custom solutions, we ensure a seamless integration in

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.