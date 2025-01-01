Cabbage Film Factory - Production Services in Hungary

Cabbage Film Factory - Production Services in Hungary

### Seamless film production in Budapest.

Based in Hungary, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Expert Video Production Company in Budapest At Cabbage Film Factory, we excel in delivering high-quality video production services in Hungary, backed by over 28 years of industry experience. Our family-owned video production company is known for offering cost-effective solutions tailored to meet diverse production needs. Whether you're looking to produce feature films, TV series, commercials, or marketing videos, our state-of-the-art facilities in Budapest and our dedicated production team make every project seamless. Our comprehensive video production services encompass all stages of the production process — from pre-production and concept development to post-production and adding special effects. We offer top-notch post production services, including color grading and editing, utilizing advanced editing software to ensure the highest quality videos. Additionally, our sound studio and photo studio facilities are designed to meet your filming process needs under one roof. Our proven track record and a vast network of local partners ensure that we provide a world-class video production experience, whether you're interested in the breathtaking locations of Hungary or benefiting from the generous tax rebates available for production companies. ### Comprehensive Video Production Process At Cabbage Film Factory, we guide you through the entire video production process, ensuring your brand messaging is clear and impactful. Our experienced team provides complete support — including in-house production capabilities and various format options — to create content that reaches your marketing goals and business objectives. With our expertise in video marketing, we help drive sales and connect with potential customers, ensuring measurable growth for your brand. Choose us for your next project and experience the absolute pleasure of professional film production in Budapest. Contact us today to bring your creative idea to life.

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.