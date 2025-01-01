Broken Pencil Studios

Broken Pencil Studios

Craft your stories into engaging animations that captivate and educate — dive into creativity with Broken Pencil Studios.

Based in Canada, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Video Production Company in Calgary — Broken Pencil Studios At Broken Pencil Studios, we specialize in delivering exceptional **video production services** that convert complex ideas into engaging narratives. Recognized as a leading **video production company** in Calgary, we provide comprehensive services in 2D and 3D animation, motion graphics, and explainer videos designed to align with your corporate objectives. Our experienced team takes pride in crafting **high-quality videos** tailored to resonate with your target audience. Whether you're looking to create captivating **corporate videos** or explore educational content through animated series, our innovative approach ensures your **marketing videos** stand out. Clients from the entertainment sector trust us to produce animations that are both inspirational and captivating, while our expertise in web and graphic design guarantees your brand's visual presence across various platforms. With a **proven track record** of over 50 global brands, our dedication to creativity and communication helps achieve your **marketing goals** with precision. ### Efficient Video Production Process Our meticulous **video production process** covers every aspect, from **concept development** and scripting to the final editing stages. Each project begins with detailed **pre-production** planning, ensuring everything from storyboarding to location scouting is in place. Our **production team** handles the entire **filming process** expertly, utilizing the latest technology and equipment. In the **post production** phase, we employ advanced **editing software** to polish and perfect your content, readying it for any format you require. Join forces with Broken Pencil Studios for a partnership that transforms your creative vision into reality. Let us handle your next project with our **cost-effective** solutions, guaranteeing measurable growth and helping you reach new audiences. Whether your production needs are large or small,

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.