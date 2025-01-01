Brian Burfield - E-Commerce SEO & Marketing

Brian Burfield - E-Commerce SEO & Marketing

Bio-driven innovation for a sustainable future—partner with nature's potential.

Based in United States, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Leading Content Marketing Company in Biotechnology At Ginkgo Bioworks, we are not just any content marketing company — we specialize in harnessing the power of biology to craft sustainable solutions, positioning us as leaders in biotechnology content marketing. Our content marketing strategy is intricately woven into our core services like cell programming, where we work alongside innovative thinkers to design custom organisms for diverse sectors, including agriculture and pharmaceuticals. Our advanced foundries facilitate the entire process — from concept to scaling — ensuring efficiency and accuracy at every step. By combining cutting-edge technology with the natural world, Ginkgo Bioworks is pioneering the future of biological progress. Our content marketing services are tailored to turn visionary ideas into tangible outcomes, fostering an environment where biology drives innovation and industrial success. Discover our comprehensive suite of content marketing strategies and see how we deliver solutions that resonate with your brand objectives, ensuring precision and sustainability. ### Expertise in Crafting Content Marketing Strategies Ginkgo Bioworks excels in creating high-quality content that aligns with your marketing goals, focusing on customized content creation and engaging content campaigns. As a top content marketing agency, we have a proven track record of aligning our services with your business objectives. Our subject matter experts and skilled content marketers collaborate seamlessly with our clients to produce branded content that enhances your brand voice and connects with your target audience. Our team is adept at designing results-driven content marketing campaigns, utilizing a holistic approach that includes social media marketing, email marketing services, and SEO strategies to boost your digital presence. By leveraging our expertise in performance marketing and project management, we ensure that your content strategies deliver measurab

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.