BreachLock Inc

BreachLock Inc

Continuous penetration testing—optimize security, mitigate risks.

Based in United States, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Leading Cybersecurity Company in IT Services BreachLock is at the forefront of the cybersecurity industry, delivering advanced Penetration Testing Services to businesses worldwide. With unparalleled expertise in adversarial exposure validation and application security, we offer a suite of cybersecurity services like Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), Attack Surface Management (ASM), and Red Team as a Service (RTaaS). Our comprehensive cybersecurity solutions are designed to seamlessly integrate into your security framework, ensuring continuous protection against emerging threats and vulnerabilities. Trusted by over 1,000 organizations across 20+ countries, BreachLock is committed to safeguarding your sensitive data and enhancing your cybersecurity posture. ### Comprehensive Security Solutions for Businesses BreachLock specializes in a wide array of cybersecurity services that cater to diverse business needs. Our offerings include cloud security, endpoint security, and network security to protect your critical infrastructure and digital assets. We emphasize security awareness training and threat detection to keep your cybersecurity teams prepared against ever-evolving cyber threats. By leveraging threat intelligence and state-of-the-art security technologies, we provide robust incident response and vulnerability management services. As a top cybersecurity company, we focus on detection and response strategies to mitigate cyber threats and data breaches. Our security solutions are tailored to safeguard your computer systems and protect sensitive information against malicious software and common cybersecurity threats like identity theft. Whether it's securing your multicloud environments or deploying effective cybersecurity training, BreachLock ensures your organization’s business operations remain uninterrupted and secure.

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.