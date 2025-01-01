Bob's Your Uncle

Bob's Your Uncle

Unwind like a local—discover Happy Hour perks & neighborhood vibes at Bob's Your Uncle. Minutes from Central Park.

Based in Canada, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Discover NYC's Neighborhood Bar Experience with Bob's Your Uncle Company At Bob's Your Uncle, your search for the quintessential neighborhood bar in New York City comes to an end. Situated conveniently minutes from Central Park, at 929 Columbus Avenue, and easily accessible via the 103rd St B/C or 1 train, we offer more than just location — we provide an atmosphere where everyone's family. Our bar stands out in the crowded NYC market with enticing Happy Hour specials, providing $2 off well drinks and draft beers from Monday to Thursday and weekend discounts on select cocktails. Delve into our diverse selection of ten rotating draught beers, which feature local brews that capture the essence of the city. Our wine, champagne, and specialty cocktails cater to a variety of tastes, ensuring that every guest finds their perfect drink. Whether catching up with friends, playing a quick game, or unwinding after a busy day, Bob's Your Uncle is the spot to be. Thinking of hosting a party or a private event? Connect with us and enjoy a personalized experience that will make your event unforgettable. ### New York City's Premier Bar with Creative Ideas Bob's Your Uncle isn't just a bar — it’s a hub for creative ideas and memorable experiences. Located in the heart of New York, our bar is more than a place for drinks; it’s a place where community and culture thrive. Our engaging staff and inviting atmosphere set us apart from other bars in the industry. Visit us to see why our patrons love coming back. Whether you're a local or visiting from afar, Bob's Your Uncle is your ideal destination for an authentic New York bar experience.

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.