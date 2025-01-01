Binary & Co

Binary & Co

Bridge strategy & execution seamlessly–boost your brand with tailored digital ads in North America.

Based in Canada, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Leading Digital Marketing Company Offering Results-Driven Services Binary & Co is a leading digital marketing company, excelling in delivering tailored digital marketing services across Canada and the U.S. As a partner in your journey towards business growth, we specialize in crafting comprehensive digital advertising campaigns that align with your brand and business goals. Whether you're a niche start-up or an established brand, our expert team leverages marketing insights and world-class strategies to deliver maximum impact. Our digital marketing services include search engine optimization, paid media, and targeted content marketing to ensure your digital presence is felt where it counts. We utilize major platforms, including Google Ads and Amazon, to drive qualified leads and optimize conversion rates. By focusing on the customer journey, our marketing agency helps clients achieve revenue growth through actionable insights. ### Expert Digital Advertising Services for Your Business Needs At Binary & Co, we combine traditional marketing techniques with innovative digital strategies to offer a comprehensive suite of marketing services. Our approach is data-driven, providing you with the information needed to optimize campaigns for proven results. By understanding your market and utilizing proprietary technology, we aim to stay ahead of industry trends, ensuring that your marketing strategy is both proactive and efficient. Contact us today for a free proposal and discover how our award-winning team can help your business achieve sustainable growth.

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.