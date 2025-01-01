Berezha Security Group

## Leading Cybersecurity Company in San Francisco At Berezha Security Group (BSG), we provide top-notch cybersecurity services focused on protecting your organization from advanced cyber threats and data breaches. As an established cybersecurity company operating since 2014, we are known for our expertise in application security and penetration testing, making us a trusted partner to over 100 clients globally. Our array of services includes cybersecurity consulting, advanced threat detection, and security awareness training for developers and DevOps teams. Our cybersecurity solutions are meticulously aligned with key compliance frameworks such as HIPAA, PCI DSS, and GDPR, ensuring your organization meets all necessary regulatory standards. Our team of certified experts, holding certifications like OSCP, CISSP, CISA, and CEH, excel in conducting manual penetration tests for comprehensive vulnerability management. We commit to providing free retests and carry professional liability insurance, demonstrating our dedication to offering reliable cybersecurity solutions and services. ### Enhance Your Cyber Defense with BSG’s Security Solutions Partner with Berezha Security Group to craft a robust cybersecurity strategy tailored to your specific business needs. Protect your sensitive data and digital assets while ensuring operational continuity. Our services extend to several industries, including IT, FinTech, banking, healthcare, and telecom, offering extensive protection against cyber threats. Engage with our industry-leading cybersecurity services to secure your business with precision and confidence. Explore the full potential of our cybersecurity solutions to protect your critical infrastructure and digital identities. Whether it's identity security, endpoint security, or cloud security, Berezha Security Group safeguards your business to help you stay ahead in the competitive cybersecurity industry. Secure your network security and trust BSG for a more protected d

