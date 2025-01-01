Beechwood Film

## Creative Video Production Company in Portland, Maine At Beechwood Film, we specialize in creative video production, bringing stories to life with our exceptional video content. Based in Portland, Maine, our video production company is renowned for producing corporate videos and documentary-style commercials that captivate audiences. We focus on branded content that works seamlessly across broadcast, web, social media, and digital marketing platforms. Our experienced team boasts a proven track record in the video production process, excelling from concept development to the final cut. We manage all facets of the production process, including production management, directing, and cinematography, and offer equipment rental to suit various project sizes. Our comprehensive video production services extend to meticulous pre production, with services like location scouting and talent booking. Our dedication to quality ensures high quality videos that resonate with your audience and align with business goals. ### Expert Post Production Services Beechwood Film provides world-class post production services, enhancing your project with video editing, motion graphics, color grading, and original music scoring. Our in house production capabilities ensure each step, including the post production process, is handled with precision and creativity. Whether you are targeting new audiences in New York, New England, or beyond, our commitment to crafting compelling visual narratives can help drive sales and support your marketing strategy. Partner with Beechwood Film for all your video marketing needs—whether you're looking to create engaging marketing videos, explainer videos, or corporate films. Let's collaborate to ensure your video content reaches its full potential and achieves your marketing goals.

