Baker Tilly Canada

Baker Tilly Canada

Unleash potential—partner with experts transforming audit, tax, and advisory challenges into growth opportunities.

Based in Canada, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Expert Business Consulting Company for Growth and Success At Baker Tilly Canada, business consulting is our forte. We are dedicated to driving business success through a strategic mix of audit, tax, and advisory solutions. As a leading consulting company, we provide a rich array of business consulting services, including management consulting, corporate finance, and human resources advisory. Our extensive expertise covers efficiency improvements and complex project management, ensuring streamlined operations across various sectors. Our consulting services are tailored to meet the needs of diverse industries such as automotive, hospitality, energy, and construction. With a deep industry insight, we provide audit and assurance services that empower businesses to make informed financial decisions. By integrating digital tools, we enhance operational efficiency and manage digital transformation effectively, preparing your business for rapid change. Our tax advisory solutions ensure regulatory compliance and are designed to optimize costs for increased revenue. ### Comprehensive Consulting Services for Canadian Businesses We are an independent member of Baker Tilly International, combining global reach with local expertise to serve client organizations nationwide. As a leading name in the consulting industry, we focus on creating a personalized experience for our clients, whether it's through strategic planning, risk management, or regulatory compliance. Our management consultants are committed to solving problems and driving continuous improvement, allowing businesses to maintain a competitive advantage. At Baker Tilly Canada, we understand the complexities of business operations and are equipped to address your business challenges with practical and innovative solutions. Join us today and turn your organizational challenges into opportunities for growth and success.

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.