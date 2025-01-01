Axendi

Expert CX Strategy & AI Solutions. Achieve more—12M happy customers can't be wrong.

Based in Poland, speaks in English

## BPO Company Specializing in Enhancing Business Operations At Axendi, we specialize in creating strategic advantages through business process outsourcing (BPO) and elevating customer experiences. Our expert guidance and proven frameworks empower organizations to tackle CX challenges with precision. With our comprehensive BPO services, we provide industry-leading solutions that integrate seamlessly into your existing business processes to improve efficiency. Our technology consulting includes system assessment and AI strategies designed to enhance business performance. Axendi's Value Academy strengthens your team with personalized training programs, ensuring your workforce is ready to excel. By leveraging specialized expertise in handling business operations, we help companies reduce costs and focus on their core competencies. ### Optimize Operations with Comprehensive BPO Solutions Our delivery services manage end-to-end customer service processes, utilizing AI-powered contact centers to reach over 12 million customers annually. Our AI agents, including Primebot and Gutenberg, are vital in optimizing operations across various industries such as e-commerce, insurance, banking, and healthcare. As a leading BPO provider, Axendi ensures that your business benefits from cutting-edge technology and expert support. With a team of 1,700 agents fluent in 15 languages, Axendi delivers tailored solutions that cater to diverse business objectives. We offer operational audits, technology selection, and scalable CX operations—underpinned by quality assurance and a commitment to enhance productivity. Choose Axendi as your BPO partner to efficiently leverage outsourcing services and achieve remarkable business success.

