AVY®

Rapid aerial solutions—deploy drones in minutes, wherever you are. Secure operations start with Avy.

Based in United Kingdom, speaks in English

## Avy: Leading Drone Services Company Avy stands at the forefront of the drone industry, offering state-of-the-art drone network solutions designed to drive growth and enhance operational efficiency. Our flagship product, the Aera drone, provides rapid deployment capability with its seamless vertical takeoff and landing system, making it a top choice among businesses and agencies looking for reliable aerial solutions. With Avy's cutting-edge technology, your organization can perform effective surveillance, data collection, and remote monitoring, eliminating the need for on-site personnel and ensuring timely and efficient responses to any challenges. Our drone services deliver a broad range of benefits — from assisting emergency response teams with vital information to automating daily inspections for businesses, ensuring you can operate with confidence and precision. Avy's commitment to providing innovative solutions is exemplified through our collaboration with global partners like the Port of Rotterdam, highlighting our dedication to safety, efficiency, and state-of-the-art technology. Explore how our creative agency-like approach can help your operations flourish across markets worldwide. ### Advanced Drone Solutions for Business Growth Choose Avy for advanced drone services that meet the diverse needs of your business. Our solutions empower brands to enhance their operational capabilities with intelligent surveillance systems that provide crucial insights for informed decision-making. With our expertise in drone technology and strategic services, Avy partners with clients to create effective strategies for various industries, ensuring that high-quality data collection and comprehensive analysis are at your fingertips. Whether you're in the USA, the Middle East, or any part of the world, Avy’s drone network solutions offer unmatched value and insight.

