Atta Systems

Atta Systems

Digital brilliance tailored — Atta Systems: Crafting software that propels impact and growth.

Based in Romania, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Mobile App Development Company with Proven Expertise At Atta Systems, we excel in mobile app development — crafting impactful software solutions for large organizations and innovative, funded startups. Our expertise in mobile application development spans various sectors, including medtech, edtech, fintech, and government services. Our dedicated team ensures exceptional user experiences by tailoring our mobile application development services to meet your specific business needs. We have successfully launched over 30 mobile applications, assisting our clients in raising over $15 million and generating $100 million in new market value. ### Expert Mobile App Developers Ready to Meet Your Business Goals Our mobile app developers understand the complexities of the app development process and are well-versed in creating both native apps and cross platform apps for android and iOS platforms. We pride ourselves on our streamlined processes and cutting-edge technology solutions, guaranteeing timely delivery and a competitive edge for your business. Whether you have a new app idea or are looking to develop complex apps with custom features, our mobile app development solutions are designed to engage users and drive digital growth. Trust Atta Systems — one of the best app development companies — to bring your vision to life. Contact us today to discuss your app development project.

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.