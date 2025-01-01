Ascend Technologies

Ascend Technologies

Secure your digital future — tailored IT consulting & cybersecurity solutions that drive your business.

Based in United States, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Premier Cybersecurity Company: Ascend Technologies Ascend Technologies stands out in the cybersecurity industry with top-tier cybersecurity services and IT consulting expertise. Our cybersecurity solutions, such as managed detection and response, identity security, and endpoint security, are designed to protect your digital assets and minimize the risk of cyber threats. By incorporating advanced cloud security practices and network security measures, we ensure that your cloud environments and critical infrastructure remain protected from evolving security threats. ### Comprehensive Cybersecurity Services for Your Business At Ascend Technologies, our security solutions extend beyond basic protection. We provide specialized services like security awareness training and vulnerability management to help your organization stay ahead of cyber defense challenges. Whether you face identity theft risks or potential data breaches, our team of cybersecurity experts is here to provide the security operations and incident response needed to safeguard your sensitive information. Embrace a secure future with our application security and infrastructure security agency services, tailored to the unique requirements of your business operations. Located centrally in the U.S., Ascend Technologies is your trusted partner for reliable IT and cybersecurity services. Our strategic approach to cybersecurity ensures that your business is well-equipped to handle security threats while maintaining optimal business operations.

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.