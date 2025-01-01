Appska

Appska

Unlock tangible growth and reach with Äppska’s cutting-edge performance marketing.

Based in Serbia, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Digital Marketing Company: Leading the Way in Comprehensive Marketing Services Äppska is an industry leader in performance marketing solutions, dedicated to connecting your brand with the right audience while driving measurable business growth. As a pioneering digital marketing company, we offer a comprehensive suite of services, including in-app advertising, media buying, OEM strategies, retargeting, and affiliate marketing. Our digital advertising efforts span key regions such as LATAM, SEA, the US, UK, EU, and CIS — ensuring your campaigns reach the most relevant demographics for maximum impact. Our approach integrates creativity with data-driven insights, continually optimizing each campaign to align with your business goals and achieve tangible results. Trusted by over 100 advertisers globally, our digital marketing agency excels in expanding audience reach and boosting sales. Whether your aim is to increase app downloads or enhance brand visibility, our tailored marketing services are designed to meet your specific needs. ### Strategic Digital Advertising for Business Growth Partnering with Äppska means leveraging a vast network of offers coupled with timely payouts. Our commitment to delivering real results has established us as a reliable partner in the digital marketing arena, helping you at every stage of your app's growth journey. With our expertise in search engine optimization and paid media strategies, we are ready to help you stay ahead in the competitive landscape. Contact us today to explore how our marketing strategies can help drive your business success forward.

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.