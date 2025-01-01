Applied Tech

## Leading Cybersecurity Company in Wisconsin & Colorado At Applied Tech, a premier cybersecurity company, we are committed to delivering industry-leading IT and cybersecurity services in Wisconsin and Colorado. Our mission is to ensure your business operates securely and efficiently. As a Microsoft Gold Partner, we offer extensive cybersecurity services ranging from advanced network security and cloud security to critical infrastructure security. Our SOC 2 Type 2 compliance guarantees that your sensitive data and digital assets are always protected against cyber threats and data breaches. Our comprehensive cybersecurity solutions are designed to boost your IT strategy and drive business growth while safeguarding your IT infrastructure against different cybersecurity threats. Whether you require fully or co-managed IT services, our team of experts is equipped to strengthen endpoint security, identity security, and application security to prevent identity theft and manage vulnerabilities. Serving key industries such as healthcare, finance, and manufacturing, we understand the unique security challenges these sectors face and tailor our security solutions accordingly. ### Comprehensive Threat Detection and Response Services Partner with Applied Tech to elevate your cybersecurity defense through our robust detection and response services. With a focus on threat intelligence and vulnerability management, our cybersecurity teams stay ahead of emerging threats and successful attacks. Our strategic locations in Denver, Milwaukee, and Madison allow us to deliver proactive cybersecurity solutions that protect your business and ensure compliance with industry standards. By integrating strong passwords, multi-factor authentication, and security awareness training into your operations, we aim to enhance your business operations and customer experience while keeping your digital environments secure.

