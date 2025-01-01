Appic Software

Appic Software

Crafting apps that captivate! Discover Appic's custom solutions — from mobile to blockchain, redefine your tech journey.

Based in Romania, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Premier Directory Mobile App Development Company — Appic Softwares At Appic Softwares, we pride ourselves on delivering exceptional mobile app development solutions tailored to meet your business needs. Our expertise encompasses custom mobile app development and software development services, with a focus on both iPhone and Android platforms. Whether you're envisioning a dynamic enterprise app or a sleek wearable app, our comprehensive development process ensures your mobile application's success in the competitive market. Our dedicated team of mobile app developers excels in the latest technologies, including AI, Machine Learning, and blockchain development. With a proven track record of over $10M+ raised by startups and a remarkable 95% client retention rate, Appic Softwares combines cutting-edge technology with user-centered design to create bespoke mobile applications. Our services are designed to enhance business growth by delivering intuitive user experiences across various digital platforms. ### Comprehensive Mobile App Development Services At Appic Softwares, we offer a wide array of mobile app development services to cater to diverse industry verticals. Our custom mobile solutions are crafted through a meticulous app development process that aligns with your specific business goals. Whether it's native apps, cross platform apps, or hybrid apps, we harness the power of the Android and iOS platforms to deliver top-tier mobile solutions. Partner with Appic Softwares to create apps that not only engage users but also provide seamless user experiences across mobile devices. Experience the difference with Appic Softwares — where innovation meets excellence.

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.