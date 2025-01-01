Answering Legal

Answering Legal

24/7 legal answering service—never miss a client call again. Trusted by attorneys. Explore our risk-free trial.

Based in United States, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Streamline Your Legal Practice with a Leading BPO Company In the competitive world of law, ensuring seamless client communication is key. At Answering Legal, a premier business process outsourcing (BPO) provider for law firms, we deliver top-tier legal answering services designed to never let a client's call go unanswered. Our 24/7 U.S.-based virtual receptionists are experts in managing legal intakes and providing bilingual solutions, ensuring that business operations are efficient and reliable. With our customizable BPO services, which integrate effortlessly with your current CRM systems, your firm can enhance productivity and maintain focus on core competencies. ### Elevate Client Communication with Trusted BPO Services Our BPO solutions for legal practices include a unique white-glove support system, available to law firms around the clock. This service ensures all aspects of your business processes are handled with precision and care. Trusted by thousands of attorneys, our suite of business process outsourcing services empowers legal practices to manage their firm's operations seamlessly, from anywhere, via our user-friendly app. With a risk-free trial offering 400 free minutes and no hidden fees, Answering Legal stands out as an industry leader among BPO companies. Experience the benefits of our specialized expertise, cost efficiency, and commitment to customer experience—explore why businesses outsource their legal answering needs to us.

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.